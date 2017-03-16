Columbus Queer Open Mic ft. Apollo Akembe

Come down to the Columbus Queer Open Mic! Bring your art, bring your music, bring your poetry, bring your friends! Sign up for a 5 minute slot at the door or with one of the hosts, Rachel or Fayce. Music, poetry, comedy, and storytelling is all welcome! (If there's something else you want to do and think fits in, talk to us about it!) Feel free to bring your merch! We'll have a merch table in the back during social hour open for all performers to sell their work.

This month, we're featuring Apollo Akembe! Apollo Akembe is a transgender nonbinary musician, writer, poet, and activist hailing from Milo Grogan a neighborhood in Columbus, Ohio. Slipping through hip-hop, deep folk, ghost punk, and other genres, their music seeks to elicit an emotional journey through simple story telling and powerful vocals. As well as writing and performing they are an organizer responsible for founding the Melanincholy Music Festival, a celebration of artists of color center queer performers. Their music and activism deals heavily in the philosophy of relating and seeking community and it’s goal they often accomplish.

If you don't want to get on the stage but do want to support local queer artists, this is also the event for you!

There will be snacks during our social hour. We'll also have our tip jar by the snacks for our feature.

Pay what you can, suggested $5 donation.

Doors open at 7:30.