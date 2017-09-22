Columbus Moving Image Art Review 32

The Columbus Moving Image Art Review (CMIAR) will host its 32nd quarterly local moving image screening event on Friday September 22nd from 8pm to 9:30pm at Hagerty Hall 180. CMIAR is a screening event for artists residing in Columbus, Ohio and surrounding areas. The event is curated through free and open submissions. CMIAR screenings are free and open to the public thanks to sponsorship from The Ohio State University Film Studies Program and Nicolettecinemagraphics. For more information visit movingimageart.wordpress.com.