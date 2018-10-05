Join us to #MacOutCancer with the Columbus Mac and Cheese Festival! An array of macaroni and cheese tastings will be featured from the best Easton and Columbus restaurants. With live entertainment to complement the endless, cheesy goodness, this family-friendly event is not to be missed. Proceeds will benefit adolescent and young adult cancer research at the OSUCC - James. The festival is hosted by the OSUCC - James NextGen Ambassadors Society, a group of highly-motivated young professionals dedicated to creating a cancer-free world.