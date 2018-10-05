Columbus Mac and Cheese Festival

to Google Calendar - Columbus Mac and Cheese Festival - 2018-10-05 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Columbus Mac and Cheese Festival - 2018-10-05 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Columbus Mac and Cheese Festival - 2018-10-05 16:00:00 iCalendar - Columbus Mac and Cheese Festival - 2018-10-05 16:00:00

Easton Town Center 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus, Ohio 43219

Join us to #MacOutCancer with the Columbus Mac and Cheese Festival! An array of macaroni and cheese tastings will be featured from the best Easton and Columbus restaurants. With live entertainment to complement the endless, cheesy goodness, this family-friendly event is not to be missed. Proceeds will benefit adolescent and young adult cancer research at the OSUCC - James. The festival is hosted by the OSUCC - James NextGen Ambassadors Society, a group of highly-motivated young professionals dedicated to creating a cancer-free world.

Info
Easton Town Center 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus, Ohio 43219 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Columbus Mac and Cheese Festival - 2018-10-05 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Columbus Mac and Cheese Festival - 2018-10-05 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Columbus Mac and Cheese Festival - 2018-10-05 16:00:00 iCalendar - Columbus Mac and Cheese Festival - 2018-10-05 16:00:00
CityScene March 2018 cover

One Year $12

The A List - Arts &amp; Entertainment

The Scene

Event Calendar

March

Search Events Submit Yours