Columbus Kids Do Good Celebrates Make a Difference Day

Coffee Connections 4004 Main St , Columbus, Ohio 43026

Columbus Kids Do Good will celebrate National Make a Difference Day on October 28th with a volunteer activity fair for kids of all ages. By partnering with local nonprofits and family businesses across Columbus, kids will have the opportunity to complete projects to help those in their community (e.g. snack packs, sandwiches, etc.) in order to complete the CKDG kindness passports.

In addition to a variety of fun activities for the kids, the whole family will be able to enjoy food vendors on site and raffle prizes.

Info
Coffee Connections 4004 Main St , Columbus, Ohio 43026 View Map
Kids & Family
