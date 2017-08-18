The 7th Annual Columbus Food Truck Festival on the Scioto Mile & Bicentennial Park

Friday August 18th, Saturday August 19th 2017 11 am – 11 pm (Free Entry for All Ages)

COLUMBUS, OHIO– The Midwest’s largest food truck festival will take over Bicentennial Park, Scioto Mile and the Rich Street Bridge! The Columbus Food Truck Festival will be held Friday, August 18th & Saturday, August 19th 11 am – 11 pm at Bicentennial Park & the Scioto Mile and Rich Street Bridge. The Columbus Food Truck Festival is a two-day event featuring over 60 -70 of the best food trucks in Ohio, music and family fun for all ages.

The foodie feast begins Friday, August 18th at 11 am and continues through the evening of Saturday August 19th with great food, live music and special events. Whether you’re just looking for a great way to spend an afternoon, a food lover eager to taste a delicious mix of the best food trucks, trailers & carts in Ohio or a music fan looking to experience the sounds of local and national recording artists perform live, The Columbus Food Truck Festival is one event that offers something for everyone. The Columbus Food Truck Festival will feature 2 stages this year featuring local and national recording artists.