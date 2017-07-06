Columbus Community Jazz Band

Jazz Academy 769 E Long St, Columbus, Ohio 43203

Columbus Community Jazz Band

Led By: Pete Mills

Dates/Times: Thursdays, July 6th through August 10th, 7pm-9pm

Final Performance at JazZoo – August 11th

Fee: $100 for new members, $75 for returning members

Register by: Friday, July 1, 2017

For instrumentalists with fundamental experience on Saxophone, Trumpet, Trombone, Guitar, Piano, Bass or Drum Set.

The Columbus Community Jazz Band is the chance for anyone who has played an instrument to get back in the swing of things! Led by Columbus Jazz Orchestra saxophonist Pete Mills, you will have the chance to practice and perform fun arrangements of our favorite jazz tunes while developing your sound and technique. Additionally, the CCJB will perform live as the opening act for the CJO at JazZoo. All CCJB members will receive free admission to the JazZoo show that night, and an invitation backstage to meet the Columbus Jazz Orchestra members after the show!

Jazz Academy 769 E Long St, Columbus, Ohio 43203

