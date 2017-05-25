Columbus Community Jazz Band and Youth Jazz All-Stars In Concert!

Join Jazz Arts Group’s Columbus Community Jazz Band and Columbus Youth Jazz All-Stars in concert at the Clintonville Woman’s Club, one of Columbus’ finest venues for live jazz!

The Columbus Community Jazz Band, led by Famous Jazz Orchestra saxophonist Jay Miglia, is the chance for anyone who has played an instrument to get back in the swing of things! Led by some of Columbus’ finest musicians, the CCJB performs jazz classics in a fun and engaging environment.

The Columbus Youth Jazz All-Stars consist of teaching artists and students of past and present from Jazz Arts Group’s renowned Columbus Youth Jazz Program. These talented young musicians will blow you away with their skills and creativity in a performance that will leave you tapping your toes and moving to the music!

To RSVP: Visit JAGatCWC.eventbrite.com

Proceeds to benefit the Clintonville Woman’s Club for capital improvements. Come on out and support one of the most important community spaces in town!