In honor of our 10 year anniversary the Isabella Santos Foundation is excited to announce our first expansion event into Columbus. On Thursday August 3 from 6:30-9:30 we will host our inaugural Ohio Chapter event,Cocktails for a cure. We hope you will join us at the Forge by Pillar facility located within the Smith Bros Warehouse in the Short North.We will be offering appetizers, open bar and live music along with a silent auction. 100 percent of the proceeds from the event goes to Nationwide Children's Hospital.