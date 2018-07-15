Clave Sonic Live at Bexley Public Library

Bexley Public Library 2411 East Main Street, Columbus, Ohio 43209

Clave Sonic combines creative original songwriting with infectious Latin and funk grooves. They will bring a high-octane groove-based jazz set...a mix of Medeski, Martin and Wood mixed with Chick Corea and Stevie Wonder. And then, add the montuno and tumbao rhythms of early Afro-Cuban music. You do not want to miss this concert!

