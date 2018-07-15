Clave Sonic combines creative original songwriting with infectious Latin and funk grooves. They will bring a high-octane groove-based jazz set...a mix of Medeski, Martin and Wood mixed with Chick Corea and Stevie Wonder. And then, add the montuno and tumbao rhythms of early Afro-Cuban music. You do not want to miss this concert!
Clave Sonic Live at Bexley Public Library
Bexley Public Library 2411 East Main Street, Columbus, Ohio 43209
