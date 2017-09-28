Neo-Tokyo, 2057: A world where crime and corruption is met with swift and merciless justice. This is the world of Kabuki, a deadly assassin employed by The Noh: a shadow government bent on maintaining the balance between good and evil. When The Noh is infiltrated by a dark figure from her past, Kabuki begins a fateful journey of vengeance that could bring all of Japan to its knees. But as she steps into this Circle of Blood, will Kabuki finally find peace?

With a story inspired by New York Times Best Selling author David Mack’s graphic novel (Kabuki: Circle of Blood) and told through a ‘meta-media’ fusion of live and digital performances, Shadowbox Live® takes on its darkest, most ambitious production ever.