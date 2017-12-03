Christmas at Rock Mill

Stebelton Park at Rock Mill | 1429 Rockmill Pl NW | Lancaster, OH 43130

Tour this stunning 1824 grist mill that stands 90 feet above the gorge of Hocking River Falls. In the early 1800s, Rock Mill was one of a dozen mills in the area whose power source was the Hocking River. Also on site is the scenic Rock Mill Covered Bridge, constructed in 1901. Be sure to bring your camera!

Serving cookies and mulled cider in the mill from noon – 4:00 p.m. Find unique gifts for those special to you and, maybe, something for yourself – granola, handmade wood rolling pins, pottery, all-natural dog biscuits, gem stone jewelry, spun yarns, homemade soap, primitive crafts, crystal jewelry, more! Mill-themed items are available in the gift shop, note cards with five scenes of the mill and area, mugs, aprons, prints for framing, more.

FREE, family-friendly event run by the volunteer group that supports Fairfield County Parks.

Please like and follow us on Facebook to see updates, messages, photos and videos regarding our events and more facebook.com/FairfieldCountyParks.

Fairfield County Park District (Fairfield County Parks)

Office - 407 E Main St; Lancaster, OH 43130

(740) 681-7249

fairfieldcountyparks.org