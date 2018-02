The CHOP5 Pick of the Month is the Curry Chicken Bowl!

The Curry Chicken Bowl includes: Cilantro Brown Rice, Red Cabbage, Rotisserie Chicken Breast, Steamed Broccoli Florets, Shredded Carrots, Edamame & Garbanzo Beans with a Curry Drizzle dressing

Try it for only $8.99!

Offer expires March 7th, 2018