Chili Cook Off Festival / Hoopla Parade

The Monument Square District organization is sponsoring the 13th. Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off and Hoopla Parade in Urbana, Ohio on September 29, 2018 , from 11 - 6 p.m.. Join the festivities which will include, sampling contestant's chili, a corn hole tournament, dunk tank, best salsa contest, games for children, jalapeno eating contest and the "suck, chew and blow" contest. Hoopla parade runs from 12 -1 pm, live entertainment begins at 1:30 pm. and chili sampling begins at 2:00. Check out the web site www.chilicookoffofurbana.com for contestant applications and additional information. Fire up those kettles and enter to win the $1000 grand prize for the best chili!