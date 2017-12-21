Children's Gift-Making Workshop

In this half-day workshop, children will create two projects suitable for gift-giving using a variety of materials, complete with gift wrapping. What are they making? Well, that’s a surprise! This workshop offers parents 3 hours to run last-minute holiday errands and/or visit our upstairs gallery where you’ll find unique, handmade items in our holiday exhibition, “Gifts of the Craftsmen." The same projects will be created at all 4 half-day sessions. A light snack will be provided. This half-day workshop is for young artists in grades 1-6 (children must have completed kindergarten and be at least 6 years old).