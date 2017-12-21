Children's Gift-Making Workshop

to Google Calendar - Children's Gift-Making Workshop - 2017-12-21 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Children's Gift-Making Workshop - 2017-12-21 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Children's Gift-Making Workshop - 2017-12-21 09:30:00 iCalendar - Children's Gift-Making Workshop - 2017-12-21 09:30:00

In this half-day workshop, children will create two projects suitable for gift-giving using a variety of materials, complete with gift wrapping. What are they making? Well, that’s a surprise! This workshop offers parents 3 hours to run last-minute holiday errands and/or visit our upstairs gallery where you’ll find unique, handmade items in our holiday exhibition, “Gifts of the Craftsmen." The same projects will be created at all 4 half-day sessions. A light snack will be provided. This half-day workshop is for young artists in grades 1-6 (children must have completed kindergarten and be at least 6 years old).

Info
Calendar - Tri-Village
614-486-4402
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Children's Gift-Making Workshop - 2017-12-21 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Children's Gift-Making Workshop - 2017-12-21 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Children's Gift-Making Workshop - 2017-12-21 09:30:00 iCalendar - Children's Gift-Making Workshop - 2017-12-21 09:30:00
CityScene SeptOct2017 Cover

One Year $12

The Scene

Find it Here!

Central Ohio's Most Trusted Directories

Event Calendar

September

Search Events Submit Yours