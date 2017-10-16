Children's Fall Art Days

to Google Calendar - Children's Fall Art Days - 2017-10-16 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Children's Fall Art Days - 2017-10-16 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Children's Fall Art Days - 2017-10-16 09:30:00 iCalendar - Children's Fall Art Days - 2017-10-16 09:30:00

Fall into a day of creative fun! A team of teaching artists will lead young artists in a variety of crafts that explore and incorporate the seasonal themes of fall, harvest, change and color, using materials such as gourds, fiber, paint, polymer, etc. Students (grades 1-6) will create two projects in the morning and two different ones in the afternoon, such as a gourd birdhouse and more. Pre-registration is required. The workshop is offered Monday, October 16, and Friday, October 20, morning and afternoon sessions.

Info
Calendar - Tri-Village
614-486-4402
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Children's Fall Art Days - 2017-10-16 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Children's Fall Art Days - 2017-10-16 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Children's Fall Art Days - 2017-10-16 09:30:00 iCalendar - Children's Fall Art Days - 2017-10-16 09:30:00
CityScene SeptOct2017 Cover

One Year $12

The Scene

Find it Here!

Central Ohio's Most Trusted Directories

Event Calendar

September

Search Events Submit Yours