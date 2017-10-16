Children's Fall Art Days

Fall into a day of creative fun! A team of teaching artists will lead young artists in a variety of crafts that explore and incorporate the seasonal themes of fall, harvest, change and color, using materials such as gourds, fiber, paint, polymer, etc. Students (grades 1-6) will create two projects in the morning and two different ones in the afternoon, such as a gourd birdhouse and more. Pre-registration is required. The workshop is offered Monday, October 16, and Friday, October 20, morning and afternoon sessions.