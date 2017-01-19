Charleys Philly Steaks Grand Opening

Charleys Philly Steaks, home to the world’s number one Philly Cheesesteak, is expanding its Columbus, Ohio presence with the opening of the new Graceland Shopping Center location this Thursday, January 19. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. and the first 100 customers to arrive on Thursday will receive a FREE Four Finger Combo Meal.

Charleys Chicken Fingers are made with fresh, never frozen all-white meat, hand-battered and then cooked in 100% pure olive oil. The newest menu offering from Charleys can be paired with seven flavorful dipping sauces and new sides including: Texas toast, cole slaw or French fries.

For more information on Charleys Chicken Fingers and online ordering options, visit www.charleys.com/whatsnew.