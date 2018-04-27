Cézanne – Portraits of a Life

Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center 777 Evening Street, Worthington, Ohio

EXHIBITION ON SCREEN is thrilled to present one of the most talked-about exhibitions of the year. Dedicated to the portrait work of Paul Cézanne, the exhibition opens in Paris before traveling to London and Washington.

One can’t appreciate 20th century art without understanding the significance and genius of Paul Cézanne. Featuring interviews with curators and experts from the National Portrait Gallery London, MoMA New York, National Gallery of Art Washington, and Musée d’Orsay Paris, and correspondence from the artist himself, the film takes audiences beyond the exhibition to the places Cézanne lived and worked and sheds light on an artist who is perhaps the least-known of all the impressionists – until now.

Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 at the door

Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center 777 Evening Street, Worthington, Ohio
