Casino Night 2017

The Bluestone 583 583 E Broad St, Columbus, OH, Columbus, Ohio 43215

Register for Tickets at http://bit.ly/casino_night2017!

Early bird ticket pricing of $125/person is available until April 7th. Ticket price raises to $150/person after April 7th. One ticket includes $25K in casino chips, cocktails, appetizers, and a raffle ticket.

Blackjack, Roulette, Craps, Texas Hold'em - and all for a good cause! Pepper Construction of Ohio is presenting their 8th Annual Casino Night with all proceeds benefiting Junior Achievement of Central Ohio to help support JA's year-round education programs.

JA delivers volunteer led K-12 experiential learning opportunities that teach financial literacy, ignite an entrepreneurial way of thinking, and help develop skills for success in kid's lives and careers.

The Bluestone 583 583 E Broad St, Columbus, OH, Columbus, Ohio 43215

614.716.9861

