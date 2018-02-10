Candlelight & Roses Valentine's Dinner

Davis-Shai House 301 Central Parkway , Heath, Ohio 43056

Join us for our annual Candlelight and Roses Valentine's Dinner, an elegant evening at the historic Davis-Shai house. Cash bar opens at 6:00 pm with Gourmet Six Course Meal served at 6:30 pm and featuring a live performance by acclaimed Violinist Dr. Laura Schuman. $31.95 per person. For more details and to book your reservations please call 740-788-8942.

Info
Davis-Shai House 301 Central Parkway , Heath, Ohio 43056 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
740-788-8942
