CAMP Blues

Led by: Sean Carney Band

Date & Time: Monday – Friday, June 12-16, 9 am – 3 pm

Final Performance at the Gahanna Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival – Friday, June 16th

Fee: $325 for Jazz Academy members, $350 for new participants

Register by: Monday, June 5th, 2017

Recommended for beginning to intermediate students on vocals, guitar, piano, bass, drum set, saxophone, trumpet, and trombone, ages 11 through adult.

Sean Carney and the Sean Carney Band for CAMP Blues, a 5-day ensemble experience focusing on learning about and playing the blues. The course will focus on guitar, piano, bass, drums, vocals and horns, exploring each instrument’s role in blues music while developing each participants’ instrumental skills and techniques. Students will have the opportunity to learn seminal blues repertoire from Muddy Waters to B.B. King and more in various instrumental configurations, while the instructors break down each song and its unique style.

In addition, instructors will discuss other aspects of performance such as overcoming stage fright and developmental concepts such as building set lists and selecting material.

Please pack a lunch and drink – we will take a half hour break each day. Some experience with your instrument is required. Singers and horn players are encouraged to participate!