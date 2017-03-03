TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JAN. 27 AT 10 AM EST:

Prime Social Group present...

CAL SCRUBY

Park St. Saloon in Columbus, OH

Friday, March 3 // 8:00 PM Doors // All ages

SOUNDCLOUD

ABOUT

Cal Scruby is 25-year-old product of Cincinnati, Ohio. He started rapping in 2011 with his first release, “Best Foot Forward,” which he recorded himself in an Ohio State University library. Scruby then began working on his second project, “Boy Genius,” with producer Alexander Dreamer. The project was released in September 2012. The project’s first single, “Fux with Me,” was featured by Zane Lowe on BBC Radio1. Cal released his third project, “SCRUBBY,” in October 2013. It featured production from Alexander Dreamer and Cincinnati native producer Mac Niff. The project received praise for its originality, variety, and cohesiveness.

In 2014, Scruby signed with multi-award winning entertainment company, Riveting Entertainment as their first artist under the newly developed management department. After graduating from Ohio State University in August 2014, Cal moved to Los Angeles to start work with Riveting on his first EP, "House In The Hills," which is available now on iTunes, Google Play and Spotify.

