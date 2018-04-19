BYOBwith.me: Build Your Online Brand Event

Strongwater 401 401 W Town St , Columbus, Ohio 43215

Join Domain.Me and local UX and graphic designers, entrepreneurs, freelancers and creative professionals to discover the essence of your online brand and begin the steps of creating your online portfolio.

Professionals will be on hand to discuss how to succeed and love what you do, as well as walk you through the importance of online branding – topics for discussion include:

-On Screen & In Person: Networking 360

-Freelancing…Shouldn’t Be Free: Knowing Your Worth as a Freelancer

-You Are Your Brand. Your Brand Is You.

-What to Know About What to Show: Portfolio 101

-Know the Flags. Avoid the Burnout: Own your First Job

Registration to the event will ensure you receive access to:

-A free year of a .ME domain name

-A free professional headshot

