The Butterfly Run

Big Lots Headquarters 4900 East Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, Ohio 43081

Nationwide Children's Hospital is taking a bold stand to raise awareness and break stigmas around pediatric behavioral health disorders. Come and join us at The Butterfly Run presented by Big Lots Foundation to support behavioral health research at Nationwide Children’s Hospital! It’s a fun-filled morning, featuring various kid-focused activities, food, and entertainment! We hope to see you there!

Runner/walker fee $35

Kids Dash fee $20

All proceeds from The Butterfly Run will benefit behavioral health research at Nationwide Children's Hospital

Big Lots Headquarters 4900 East Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, Ohio 43081
