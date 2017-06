Relive your favorite Shadowbox Live® moments from the past season and catch up on what you missed with The Best of Shadowbox 2017. Only the best sketches and songs make it into this 2 hour season-highlight show! Fridays & Saturdays @ 7:30pm & 10:30pm!

Don't miss the special 1-hour Nightcap performance, Fridays @ 10:30pm ONLY!