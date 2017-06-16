Benefit for the Peace And Prayer Run, in support of Standing Rock

Proceeds from show will go to support runners bringing the ash back from Oceti Sakowin/ Standing Rock to key points: During the Standing Rock protest, people came from different beliefs, viewpoints, and countries to show support to the Lakota people in their endeavor to protect their sacred water supply and treaty lands from encroachment. Those visitors contributed peace offerings from their own cultures to the sacred fire which burned continually till the end. Chief Arvol Lookinghorse decided to send the ashes from the sacred fire to various locations throughout America and Canada. Ohio will be on the stop, when a contingency of runners from the Standing Rock nation will run the ashes to Dayton ... where it will be placed in the eternal fire at Cincinnati's Underground Railroad Museum, and in a ceremonial fire at Deed's Point. This concert will be a fund raiser to help to materially support the runners in getting out here ... going toward water, food, fuel for support vehicles etc.

SOTIW (Governors Award Recipient) a collaboration of Native Flute and acoustic 12-string guitar will provide music along with other artists to be announced. There will also be a speaking engagement by activist/lecturer/educator Guy Jones. We are asking for a donation of $5.00 for door and will be passing the hat / accepting donations throughout the event. Options for food, drink etc are in discussion right now.