Join us for a screening of the classic film, The Bells of St. Mary's. This is a family event hosted by Father Kevin Lutz and St. Mary Church, German Village. Ohio Theatre Organist, Clark Wilson, will perform tunes on the Mighty Morton Organ. Father Lutz will play the 48 Bell Carillon. The purpose of the event to raise awareness that services and the school are open during renovation. Admission: goodwill offering