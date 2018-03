Beginner Aerial Silks Classes

Beginners Aerial Silks classes at Infinity Aerial! Learn the foundations of basic aerial silks moves in our five week series class. Learn a new hobby or add a new dimension to your fitness routine! No experience necessary, ages 9 through adult, all genders, LGBTQ inclusive. $100 for the series, class meets once a week for five weeks. Sign up at www.infinityaerial.com, or through our Infinity Aerial app.