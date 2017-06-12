Battle of the Bands - Tour de Fat

Woodland's Tavern 1200 W. 3rd Ave., Columbus, Ohio

Event Description: World-class acts, top-notch beer, and philanthropic fun – get ready because “Fat Tire presents the Tour de Fat” from New Belgium Brewing is bringing the party to Columbus on Saturday, July 1. Leading up to the big day, New Belgium Brewing will host a Battle of the Bands competition to play on the Tour de Fat stage. On Monday, June 12 local bands, Mistar Anderson, Sugar Ghost and Chris Manchester aka DJ RedSun will compete against each other for this hometown honor.

When: Monday, June 12, 2017

Doors open at 8:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m. – Chris Manchester aka DJ RedSun (acoustic)

10:00 p.m. – Sugar Ghost

11:00 p.m. – Mistar Anderson

Location: Woodlands Tavern

1200 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH 43212

Price: Battle of the Bands is free

More Info: http://www.newbelgium.com/events/tour-de-fat/city/columbus

Woodland's Tavern 1200 W. 3rd Ave., Columbus, Ohio

