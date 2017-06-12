Battle of the Bands - Tour de Fat

Event Description: World-class acts, top-notch beer, and philanthropic fun – get ready because “Fat Tire presents the Tour de Fat” from New Belgium Brewing is bringing the party to Columbus on Saturday, July 1. Leading up to the big day, New Belgium Brewing will host a Battle of the Bands competition to play on the Tour de Fat stage. On Monday, June 12 local bands, Mistar Anderson, Sugar Ghost and Chris Manchester aka DJ RedSun will compete against each other for this hometown honor.
When: Monday, June 12, 2017
Doors open at 8:00 p.m.
9:00 p.m. – Chris Manchester aka DJ RedSun (acoustic)
10:00 p.m. – Sugar Ghost
11:00 p.m. – Mistar Anderson
Location: Woodlands Tavern
1200 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH 43212
Price: Battle of the Bands is free
More Info: http://www.newbelgium.com/events/tour-de-fat/city/columbus
Info
