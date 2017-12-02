Please come! to the Baltimore Holiday Market at our Smeck Park, 7395 Basil Rd in Baltimore. There will be treats cooked over an open fire - kettle corn and apple cider served by Robbin's Crossing Historic Village, s'mores and hot chocolate served by Boy Scout Troop 444 - also food trucks, activities for families and children, all set to a background of music and twinkling lights.

Want to see what vendors will be at Baltimore Holiday Market? Check out http://www.historicalparks.org/event/baltimoreholidaymarket2017/ to see the list of handcrafted and locally-grown items that will be perfect if you are shopping for special and unique gifts or something for yourself.

Baltimore Holiday Market is managed by Baltimore Downtown Restoration. Fairfield County Park District (Fairfield County Parks) is excited about hosting the event for the first time at our Smeck Park. In case of bad weather, vendors will be set up in Victoria Opera House in Baltimore. See the link above for more info or visit fairfieldcountyparks.org or facebook/FairfieldCountyParks.