Get ready for Bachata at the Bistro at Backstage Bistro. Enjoy an evening of dancing & music in a relaxed atmosphere! We offer beginner classes for those who have never danced before, as well as intermediate classes for those who have more experience. Makes a great date night, girls night out, or just a great night out. The staff is friendly and the bar has sangria specials all night. Join us the last Sunday of every month and see what the fuss is about!

April 30th - Roaring 20's

May 28th - Glow Party

The Nights $10 Cover Includes:

8 – 9 Free Lessons: Beginner & Intermediate Classes Instructed By: Carlos Rubio (Salsamante Dance Academy) & Crystal Bedford (Dance Konnection)

9 pm – 12 am Social Dancing (9 -10 Traditional Salsa & Bachata / 10 – 12 Sensual Bachata, Kizomba, & Zouk). Music provided by: DJ Blooo

Free street parking available, get it while you can. Parking lots on each side are also available. Come join us and have some fun!