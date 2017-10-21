Autumn Evening Out

Ohio Wildlife Center 6131 Cook Road , Columbus, Ohio 43065

Celebrate the autumn season at the Ohio Wildlife Center with our Autumn Evening Out! Unwind and relax at this casual evening event with great food and drink in our beautiful reclaimed 1891 Bonner Barn. You will meet some of our animal residents, enjoy a few festive fall activities, and learn about Ohio animals that survive and thrive in the dark! This event is 21+ and perfect for couples or groups of friends. Catering generously provided by Catering by Scott.

Info
Ohio Wildlife Center 6131 Cook Road , Columbus, Ohio 43065 View Map
Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
614-734-9453
