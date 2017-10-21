Celebrate the autumn season at the Ohio Wildlife Center with our Autumn Evening Out! Unwind and relax at this casual evening event with great food and drink in our beautiful reclaimed 1891 Bonner Barn. You will meet some of our animal residents, enjoy a few festive fall activities, and learn about Ohio animals that survive and thrive in the dark! This event is 21+ and perfect for couples or groups of friends. Catering generously provided by Catering by Scott.