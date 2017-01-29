Whether it’s with friends, partners, or coffeeshop strangers, our lives are a weave of the interactions we facilitate. Authentic Relating Games are a collection of extensively tested, masterfully led experiences that give players a hands-on taste of both the joy and skills of interpersonal connection.

A traditional Games Night has 10-40 participants, and takes you through a series of interactions that are designed to:

Highlight and train body awareness

Create deep connection

Boost empathy

Strengthen community

Be fun!

We challenge you to listen and reflect in realtime, to share your emotional state, to notice and reach into your desire, and to become self-aware within connection. From meditative depths of presence and ecstatic heights of joy, to somber melancholy and heart-pounding fun, we guide an experience all the way through the human condition.