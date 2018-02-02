Art Studio Clearance Sale

to Google Calendar - Art Studio Clearance Sale - 2018-02-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Studio Clearance Sale - 2018-02-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Studio Clearance Sale - 2018-02-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Art Studio Clearance Sale - 2018-02-02 00:00:00

Ohio Expo Center 717 E. 17th St., Columbus, Ohio 43211

The 24th annual juried "Art Studio Clearance Sale" features limited-edition and one-of-a-kind art and fine craft by 150 artists from across the country, all at discounted prices. Shoppers will find beautiful, handcrafted jewelry, wheel-thrown pottery, fine wearables, blown glass, photography, paintings and more at price reductions of 20%–60%. Location: Lausche Building, Ohio Expo Center. New dates and times! Fri., noon–7 pm; Sat., 10 am–4 pm.

Info
Ohio Expo Center 717 E. 17th St., Columbus, Ohio 43211 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Tri-Village Events
614-486-7119
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Art Studio Clearance Sale - 2018-02-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Studio Clearance Sale - 2018-02-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Studio Clearance Sale - 2018-02-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Art Studio Clearance Sale - 2018-02-02 00:00:00
CityScene January 2018 Cover

One Year $12

Find it Here!

Central Ohio's Most Trusted Directories

The Scene

Event Calendar

January

Search Events Submit Yours