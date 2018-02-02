The 24th annual juried "Art Studio Clearance Sale" features limited-edition and one-of-a-kind art and fine craft by 150 artists from across the country, all at discounted prices. Shoppers will find beautiful, handcrafted jewelry, wheel-thrown pottery, fine wearables, blown glass, photography, paintings and more at price reductions of 20%–60%. Location: Lausche Building, Ohio Expo Center. New dates and times! Fri., noon–7 pm; Sat., 10 am–4 pm.