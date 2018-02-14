Anti-Valentine's Day Party

Ladies and gentlemen, step away from the bottle of wine and turn off the Netflix! You are not alone when it comes to being single on Valentine's Day, so don't despair. Instead of throwing yourself a pity party, grab some of your single friends and join us for our 4th Annual Anti-Valentine's party.

We have a killer (pun-intended) playlist full of break-up songs, general dancing, a group class, food, drinks and more. You don't want to celebrate Valentine's Day any other way! We suppose couples may attend, but don't bring any of that ghusy sh*#!

Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased by calling the studio at 614-223-1774 or visiting www.dancevilleusa.com/shop.