The Alexander Hamilton Collection: The Discovery, Curation, and Sale

to Google Calendar - The Alexander Hamilton Collection: The Discovery, Curation, and Sale - 2017-05-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Alexander Hamilton Collection: The Discovery, Curation, and Sale - 2017-05-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Alexander Hamilton Collection: The Discovery, Curation, and Sale - 2017-05-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Alexander Hamilton Collection: The Discovery, Curation, and Sale - 2017-05-11 19:00:00

Thurber Center 91 Jefferson Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43215

The Aldus Society presents Selby Kiffer of Sotheby's and Antiques Roadshow. Mr. Kiffer's presentation is "The Alexander Hamilton Collection: The Discovery, Curation, and Sale.

Info

Thurber Center 91 Jefferson Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43215 View Map

Talks & Readings

to Google Calendar - The Alexander Hamilton Collection: The Discovery, Curation, and Sale - 2017-05-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Alexander Hamilton Collection: The Discovery, Curation, and Sale - 2017-05-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Alexander Hamilton Collection: The Discovery, Curation, and Sale - 2017-05-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Alexander Hamilton Collection: The Discovery, Curation, and Sale - 2017-05-11 19:00:00

CityScene April 2017 Cover

One Year $12

The Scene

WeekendScene Subscribe

Event Calendar

May

Search Events Submit Yours

JuneDigSubSprocket

DIRECTORIES

Central Ohio's Most Trusted Directories

Featured Businesses