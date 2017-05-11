The Aldus Society presents Selby Kiffer of Sotheby's and Antiques Roadshow. Mr. Kiffer's presentation is "The Alexander Hamilton Collection: The Discovery, Curation, and Sale.
Info
Thurber Center 91 Jefferson Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43215 View Map
Thurber Center 91 Jefferson Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43215
The Aldus Society presents Selby Kiffer of Sotheby's and Antiques Roadshow. Mr. Kiffer's presentation is "The Alexander Hamilton Collection: The Discovery, Curation, and Sale.
Thurber Center 91 Jefferson Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43215 View Map
2133 Cambria Mill Road, Granville, Ohio 43023
313 E Broadway, Granville, Ohio 43023
455 Hebron Road, Heath, Ohio 43056
Copyright 2016 CityScene Media Group. All rights reserved.