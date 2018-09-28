ACT family-friendly FRIDAY FINALE of the Conference + Festival in Columbus

Friday Finale + Family Art Festival

Friday, September 28, 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Just $10 per family - no matter the size.

Join us after the kids come home from school! Friday Finale attendees can participate in art-making activities, learn about inclusive art programming events, and browse/purchase art for sale by local artisans with disabilities - all part of our inclusive, family art festival! The goal of this event is to make creativity more accessible to people with any dis/abilities and to foster positive individual and community transformations.

The first 50 guests get a free SWAG Bag.

Get Stamped - Engage with vendors, have them stamp your sheet, and be entered to win the BIG SWAG bag.

Vendors

Art and Clay on Main

Art Outside the Lines

Autism Works

Columbus Children’s Theatre

Columbus Recreation + Parks

Creative Foundations

Dancing Wheels Company + School

Everyone is Somewhere on the Spectrum

Food for Good Thought

Henry Hess

Liam’s Bees

Open Door Art Studio

Universal Windows Direct

Unlimited Possibilities for All Disabilities

The Vanderelli Room

﻿VSA Ohio