ACT family-friendly FRIDAY FINALE of the Conference + Festival in Columbus

Friday Finale + Family Art Festival
Friday, September 28, 4:00pm - 7:00pm
Just $10 per family - no matter the size.
Join us after the kids come home from school! Friday Finale attendees can participate in art-making activities, learn about inclusive art programming events, and browse/purchase art for sale by local artisans with disabilities - all part of our inclusive, family art festival! The goal of this event is to make creativity more accessible to people with any dis/abilities and to foster positive individual and community transformations.
The first 50 guests get a free SWAG Bag.
Get Stamped - Engage with vendors, have them stamp your sheet, and be entered to win the BIG SWAG bag.
Vendors
Art and Clay on Main
Art Outside the Lines
Autism Works
Columbus Children’s Theatre
Columbus Recreation + Parks
Creative Foundations
Dancing Wheels Company + School
Everyone is Somewhere on the Spectrum
Food for Good Thought
Henry Hess
Liam’s Bees
Open Door Art Studio
Universal Windows Direct
Unlimited Possibilities for All Disabilities
The Vanderelli Room
VSA Ohio