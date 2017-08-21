The 8th Annual Play Fore Melissa’s House Golf, Tennis & Game Day will be held on August 21, 2017 at the Columbus Country Club. Proceeds will provide comfortable, nurturing environments for adults living with mental illness. On game day, guests can select golf, tennis or game options while enjoying lunch, drinks and dinner. Prices are as followed: Golf- $250/player (Includes 18 holes, cart, box lunch, snacks, cocktails and dinner), Tennis- $100/player (Includes lunch, beverages, cocktails, dinner), Gamers- $100/player (Includes lunch, beverages, cocktails, dinner). Dinner only tickets are $50/person. Tennis registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. with golf and game registration following at 11:30 a.m. A cocktail supper is scheduled at 5 p.m. for all participants. For more information and to register, visit http://www.melissashouse.org/our-event/.