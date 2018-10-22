Title: 7th International Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Conference

Date: October 22-23, 2018

Venue: Rome, Italy

Theme: Delving into the advances in COPD research

CME Accredited

COPD Conference 2018 invites all the participants through the globe to join CME Accredited 7th International Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Conference which is going to be held during October 22-23, 2018 in the glorious city of Rome, Italy which will include keynote sessions, Oral presentation, Poster presentation and Exhibitions. The main theme of the conference is “Delving into the advances in COPD research” which covers current and developing research on Pulmonology. COPD Conference 2018 is a two day multidisciplinary talk covering all aspects of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, COPD Pathogenesis, Asthma and COPD, Epidemiology, Therapeutics, Exacerbations, Types of COPD, Sign and Symptoms, Genetic risk factor, Lung cancer, COPD and Cardiovascular Diseases, Pulmonary Hypertension, Pathophysiology, Co-Morbidities, Complications, Pediatric Pulmonary, Depression and anxiety in COPD, Self-Management including clinical service delivery, management, informatics, research and provides a platform for pulmonologists, cardiologists, scientists, pathologists, doctors, laboratory researchers, young researches and students.

