The 5th Annual Columbus Salsa Weekend (CSW) is Ohio's premier dance event! The first Latin Dance Congress in Columbus. Salsa, Bachata and Kizomba dancers travel from across the country and all over Ohio to take workshops from world renowned artists! To really turn it up for our 5th year, we are bringing you more of everything... more workshops... more artists... more parties... more fun. Everyone's invited, so tell your friends, it's event they won't want to miss! The CSW is offering 4 Nights of Parties (multiple rooms), 3 Days of Workshops, 2 Nights of Mesmerizing Shows, and All at 1 Incredible Weekend. This full weekend event will be held at none other then the famous Le Meridien Columbus, The Joseph Downtown Luxury Hotel!

Things you can Expect:

*World Class Workshops for All Levels / Including Masters and Beginners (With a Beginner Bootcamp designed especially for you)

*Mesmerizing Shows / By Teams and Performers from All Over North America

*DJs / Representing Only the Best Beats Around

*Social Dancing with People from All Over North America

Confirmed Internationally renown Artists and Local Artists:

Shani Talmor & Shani's Girls - Los Angeles, CA

Shaka Brown - Washington, DC

Manuel Dos Santos III & Flavie - Montreal, Canada

Alex Pro Dance Company - Miami, FL

Terri Ann Atkinson & Atrevidos Dance Company - Cincinnati, OH

Sarah Zuccaro - Chicago, IL

Crystal Bedford & Dance Konnection - Cleveland/Columbus, OH

DJ Blooo - Miami, FL

Carlos Salsamante Rubio & Salsamante Dance Academy - Ponce, Puerto Rico

More Artist's & DJ's to be Announced Soon!

Schedule:

7 pm to 9 pm Friday Workshops

9 pm to 2 am Friday Night Party with ***Performances starting at 8 pm!

11 am to 5 pm Saturday Workshops

8 pm to 2 am Saturday Night Party ***Performances starting at 8 pm!

11 am to 5 pm Sunday Workshops

8 pm to 12 am Sunday Night Party

Our parties have multiple rooms and DJ's spinning only the hottest Afro - Latin beats! Tickets available for purchase today...Total Event Value ($425). Ticket prices range from 125-175. Get them while you can. Find us on eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-5th-annual-columbus-salsa-weekend-tickets-32859420411