4th Annual Heath Oktoberfest

to Google Calendar - 4th Annual Heath Oktoberfest - 2018-10-06 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 4th Annual Heath Oktoberfest - 2018-10-06 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 4th Annual Heath Oktoberfest - 2018-10-06 16:00:00 iCalendar - 4th Annual Heath Oktoberfest - 2018-10-06 16:00:00

Davis-Shai House 301 Central Parkway , Heath, Ohio 43056

FREE ADMISSION!

Food, Food, Food!

Beer Garden

Food Vendors!

Interested Food Vendors, please call us at 740-788-8942 or email Admin@Davisshaihouse.com for details!

Artisans/Craft Vendors!

10 X 10 Booth Space

Arts & Crafts Vendor Application required. For additional information please call 740-788-8942 or email to: Admin@DavisShaiHouse.com

Children's Play area with Inflatables, a face painting artist, visits with the Disney Princesses & entertainment by Dave Lehman, local Comedian & Magician.

Live performances by: Heath High School Choir, Newark Maennerchor and featuring Headliner band: These Guys Live! onstage at 7:00 pm.

For more information call (740) 788-8942

Info
Davis-Shai House 301 Central Parkway , Heath, Ohio 43056 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
7407888942
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 4th Annual Heath Oktoberfest - 2018-10-06 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 4th Annual Heath Oktoberfest - 2018-10-06 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 4th Annual Heath Oktoberfest - 2018-10-06 16:00:00 iCalendar - 4th Annual Heath Oktoberfest - 2018-10-06 16:00:00
CityScene September 2018 Cover

One Year $12

Disney's Aladdin in Columbus

Oct. 24-Nov. 4 at the Ohio Theatre

The A List - Arts &amp; Entertainment

The Scene

Event Calendar

Search Events Submit Yours