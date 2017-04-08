43rd Annual Central Ohio Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show & Sale

to Google Calendar - 43rd Annual Central Ohio Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show & Sale - 2017-04-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 43rd Annual Central Ohio Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show & Sale - 2017-04-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 43rd Annual Central Ohio Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show & Sale - 2017-04-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - 43rd Annual Central Ohio Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show & Sale - 2017-04-08 10:00:00

Northland Performing Arts Center 4411 Tamarack Blvd , Columbus, Ohio 43229

The 43rd Annual Central Ohio Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show & Sale is all about family activities in rockhounding and fossil collecting. This family-friendly show features exhibits, demonstrations, silent auctions, gold panning, dealers with treasures from around the world, a free mineral specimen for each child, games for children, an educational area, speakers, specimen identification, and door prizes.

Adults are $7; Seniors are $6; Youth 6-16 are $3; Scouts in uniform and children under 6 are FREE; Teachers and Military with ID are FREE

Info

Northland Performing Arts Center 4411 Tamarack Blvd , Columbus, Ohio 43229 View Map

Kids & Family

Visit Event Website

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - 43rd Annual Central Ohio Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show & Sale - 2017-04-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 43rd Annual Central Ohio Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show & Sale - 2017-04-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 43rd Annual Central Ohio Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show & Sale - 2017-04-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - 43rd Annual Central Ohio Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show & Sale - 2017-04-08 10:00:00

CityScene March 2017 cover

One Year $12

The Scene

WeekendScene Subscribe

Event Calendar

March

Search Events Submit Yours

Featured Businesses

JuneDigSubSprocket

EAT, SHOP, PLAY

Central Ohio's Most Trusted Directories