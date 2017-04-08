The 43rd Annual Central Ohio Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show & Sale is all about family activities in rockhounding and fossil collecting. This family-friendly show features exhibits, demonstrations, silent auctions, gold panning, dealers with treasures from around the world, a free mineral specimen for each child, games for children, an educational area, speakers, specimen identification, and door prizes.

Adults are $7; Seniors are $6; Youth 6-16 are $3; Scouts in uniform and children under 6 are FREE; Teachers and Military with ID are FREE