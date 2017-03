Want to help End Cancer right here in Central Ohio? Join the Rad Crew as we work to do so!

$6 Larry's famous burgers & handcut fries

Bake Sale & 50/50 drawing

Knox County's Best Silent & Live Auction

Rad Crew handmade & designed items for sale

100% of all funds raised goes directly to cancer research at The Ohio State University's James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute!