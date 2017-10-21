2nd Annual Tribute to Muhammad Ali Boxing Showcase

General Admission: $10

Children 12 and under: $5

Columbus Recreation and Parks’ Douglas Community Center is honoring Muhammad Ali at the 2nd Annual Muhammad Ali Boxing Showcase.

The event, which is a boxing show and fundraiser, will include a short presentation honoring the legacy of Ali and a showcase of 14 amateur bouts featuring male and female, youth and adult contestants from Columbus and cities across the Midwest. Proceeds for the event will benefit the Douglas Community Center boxing team.

Purchase tickets at Douglas Community Center, 1250 Windsor Ave. For more information, call 614-645-7407.