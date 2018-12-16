2018 Columbus Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows

Makoy Event Center 5462 Center St., Columbus, Ohio 43026

2018 Columbus Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

Get started on holiday shopping with us! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! This event will also have a full concessions stand on site provided by the venue. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, Hope Hollow. This show is currently accepting vendors.

This event is currently accepting vendors. For more information, please email Becki Silverstein at becki@ag-shows.com.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Makoy Event Center

5462 Center St.

Hilliard, OH 43026

DATE: Sunday, December 16, 2018

TIME: 10:00am-4:00pm

Makoy Event Center 5462 Center St., Columbus, Ohio 43026
Festivals & Fairs
