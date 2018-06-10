2018 Columbus Summer Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

Spend your summer day with us shopping local artisans and crafters at our summer event! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! This event will also have a full concessions stand on site provided by the venue. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, Pets Without Parents. This show is currently accepting vendors.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Makoy Event Center

5462 Center St.

Hilliard, OH 43026

DATE:

Sunday, June 10, 2018

TIME:

10:00am-4:00pm