The 2017 Westgate Home & Garden Tour is Saturday, June 10th, from 2 – 6 p.m. Registration is at The Westgate Lodge, 2925 West Broad Street. Advance tickets are $12 and available online at www.westgateneighbors.org and at the following locations: Haldeman Cleaners (3115 West Broad Street), Gypsy Soul Antiques (11 N. Westmoor), and at the Westgate Farmers Market Saturday June 3th from 9-1. On the day of the tour, tickets are $15 and can only be purchased at the registration tent.

The 2017 tour will reveal some of Westgate’s “unexpected” appeal, including a cleverly concealed solar array atop the rear roof and garage of a certified “Green Home”, and an innovative house with accessibility-minded updates highlighting the increasingly popular principles of universal design. Balancing modern technology with architectural integrity is another example of what makes homes in Westgate so unique and desirable. But there is still no shortage of fireplaces and hardwood floors you’d expect to find a neighborhood where homes were built to last.

The neighborhood was built on the grounds of a former Civil War outpost. Camp Chase Cemetery remains at the corner of the community as a monument to those lost on both sides of the conflict. Formally founded as a “street car suburb” in the 1920s, Westgate is minutes from downtown, but boasts backyards and tree-lined streets. The neighborhood is also home to a nearly 50-acre park with walking trails and a pond, playgrounds and picnic areas, shelters and outdoor sports facilities, a newly remodeled city recreation center, an alternative elementary, and West High School. Several churches and a Columbus Library branch complete the community.