2017 Columbus Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show!

Join us at our NEW show location! We've moved to Hilliard! Get started on that holiday shopping! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! This event will also have a full concessions stand on site provided by the venue. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, Hope Hollow. This show is currently accepting vendors.

This show is currently accepting vendors,please contact Becki@ag-shows.com for info.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Makoy Event Center

5462 Center St.

Hilliard, OH 43026

DATE:

Saturday, December 2nd, 2017

TIME:

10:00am-4:00pm

