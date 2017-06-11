2017 Columbus Summer Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

Makoy Event Center 5462 Center St. , Columbus, Ohio 43026

Join us at our NEW show location! We've moved to Hilliard! Our only summer show of the year, don't miss it! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! This event will also have a full concessions stand on site provided by the venue. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, Pets Without Parents. This show is currently accepting vendors, please contact Becki@ag-shows.com for info.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

Makoy Event Center 5462 Center St. , Columbus, Ohio 43026

440-227-8794

