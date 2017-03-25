2017 Columbus Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

Makoy Event Center 5462 Center St. , Hilliard, Ohio 43026

2017 Columbus Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show!

Join us at our NEW show location! We've moved to Hilliard! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! This event will also have a full concessions stand on site provided by the venue. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, Hope Hollow. This show is currently accepting vendors, please contact Becki@ag-shows.com for info.

LOCATION:

Makoy Event Center

5462 Center St.

Hilliard, OH 43026

DATE:

Saturday, March 25th, 2017

TIME:

10:00am-4:00pm

