2017 Columbus Fall Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

the corner, welcome it by shopping a variety of local handmade vendors! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! This event will also have a full concessions stand on site provided by the venue. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, Charity Newsies. This show is currently accepting vendors, please contact Becki@ag-shows.com for info.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Makoy Event Center

5462 Center St.

Hilliard, OH 43026

DATE:

Sunday, September 10, 2017

TIME:

10:00am-4:00pm